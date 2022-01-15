Queen dubs Andrew Duke of Gearl

Funny story written by Aspartame Boy

Saturday, 15 January 2022

image for Queen dubs Andrew Duke of Gearl
A fresh Andrew in a meadow.

Phuckingham Palace - The city of York is stripping a pig. Normally pigs don’t wear medals and fruit salad, but this one does

Since the city of York is stripping Andrew of his Dukiness, the Queen has named him Duke of Gearl.

In a boisterous party lasting til two AM, the Queen cheerfully danced as the song Duke of Earl (click to hear) was playing continuously. The Queen substituted Girl for Earl as she sang.

Royal analysts are speculating that Liz may have gone a tad batty, perhaps a bad reaction to the jabberdoo.

A number of girls have turned up missing lately as hundreds of pedophiles are arrested.

Andrew only worries about his Dukiness of course.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

