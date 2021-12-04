Jabba Isn't Too Keen On Flying No Frills Flights

Jabba should have known better than to use the discount flyer.

First, he couldn't bring all the baggage he needed to support his immense girth. Then, they wouldn't allow him to take along his three huge coolers of dried Wankon jerky (on previous flights it had stunk up the whole ship), his bottles of Trangurian 100 proof Vultonian booze (it gets you drunk just smelling its fumes and makes you crazier than a Wookie on meth) and his collection of Fartokian pornography (featuring the incredible Moosa Vertania and her 16 portals of entry).

The Caltorian border agents also balked at his personal luggage contents of Mithorer weed that, although legal, has been known to be so strong that it can cause unsuspecting users on other planets to shed their skin causing their bodily organs to fall out.

It wasn't a fun trip for Jabba. Not only was it ungodly uncomfortable in the barely padded seats, but he also had an Orcatan brat screaming behind him the whole way and we all know what that is like.