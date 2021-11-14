Pakistan Announces That Anyone Caught Texting While Riding On a Yak Will Receive a Hefty Fine

image for Pakistan Announces That Anyone Caught Texting While Riding On a Yak Will Receive a Hefty Fine
An unidentified Pakistani woman riding her pet yak, "Yakety Yak."

ZINGISTAN, Pakistan – (World News) – The Pakistani government has just issued a proclamation that they say will be enforced 100%.

It appears that lately the country has seen a rash of accidents that are occurring due to the fact that many residents feel that it is okay to text while riding a yak.

The Pakistani Department of Facts and Things issued a statement stating that just in the past 30 days, national, state, and local police have remarked that the number of accidents while texting is 491.

One individual who was texting while galloping on board his yak lost control of the reins and ended up crashing into a street vendor selling anwar ratol mangos, bitter gourds, Persian limes, and Ramen.

Witnesses said that it was not a pretty sight as the overweight yak sustained injuries to its hooves, its ears, and its ovaries.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

