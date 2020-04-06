Since C-19, Phone Sexting Has Increased by 875 Percent

CHICAGO – One of the Windy City’s leading psychologists says that she has noticed a big increase in the amount of phone sexting that is now taking place.

Dr. Wanda Leigh Zabinowitz, who has thousands of clients, says that a big majority of her clientele have admitted that, since the inception of C-19, they have turned to phone sexting in place of regular sex.

She noted that one of the main reasons why sexting has shot through the roof is because it can be done in the privacy of your own home, apartment, or trailer.

She also said that one does not have to be all dressed up, have on lots of make up, or even have to use a condom.

Dr. Z, as most of her clients call her, also emphasized that the number of persons over the age of 65, who are now engaging in sexting has increased by a whopping 1,200 percent.

And the doctor did make an interesting observation. She said that senior citizens are engaging in sexting in every state in the union except for Rhode Island.

The doctor added that one positive thing about sexting is that the incidence of STDs has gone down all the way from 27,391 cases to just 3 cases per every 700,000 people who text message.