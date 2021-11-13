Vienna Brothels Offer Discounts To Clientele Getting On Site Covid-19 Vaccinations

Vienna, the capital of Austria, land of exquisite pastries like the Sachertorte, Linzer Torte, Kaiserschmarrn, and the Palatschinken, has announced a new marketing idea and way of luring reluctant citizens into getting a Covid-19 vaccination: Brothel entry discounts to all customers willing to get on-site Covid-19 vaccinations at the FunPalast Brothel.

Apfelstrudel!

Desperate to stop the pandemic and aware of the thriving brothel business, an entrepreneurial thinker decided to wed the two needs into one unanimous partnership: Entry discounts for a brothel visit if you get a Covid-19 vaccination!

Marillenkuchen!

In his sleazy conniving ways, Donald Trump never thought of promoting Covid-19 cures in this way. All he came up with was drinking Clorox and Lysol. Oh yes, mustn’t forget, the Klieg-light enemas.

Gugelhupf!

Discounts are great when buying, say, a case of figs or bananas, but a brothel discount? How are you going to explain that to your accountant?

“What did you do to get this discount at a brothel? This isn’t a Blacklist episode for Netflix. Sure, like Sunday morning, you’re going to get audited. And you’d better have your excuse written in stone.”

Topfenknodel!

What can you get in return for wearing a mask?

Read more by this author: