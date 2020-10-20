Man Didn't Really Feel Like It Very Much Today

A man who had taken about as much as he could possibly take - and maybe even a little bit more - has said that, as far as employment matters go, he simply just could not be bothered today.

"I know it sounds unprofessional," said a jaded-looking Moys Kenwood, 57, a teacher at a local school, "but I really couldn't be arsed."

Kenwood has been back at work for three weeks now, and the initial enthusiasm having lost its sheen, he's already feeling the strain. He isn't so much tired as exhausted, and things are starting to take their toll on him.

Apart from anything else, he claims, he just doesn't care anymore, and the daily grind is getting him down.

He said:

"Yes, that's right what you wrote above. Things are getting me down, and I just don't really care anymore. It's as simple as that. I'm fed up to the back teeth with the lot of it, and it showed today."

His state of mind has gone downhill since 'Lockdown without salary' was enforced in March, and he has had all kinds of weird ideas about the way the world is run by rich elites, capitalism, possible revolutions, and anarchy, but even these seem to have now faded away.

"I'm putting one foot in front of the other, to be 100% honest," he said, glumly. "I'm going through the motions, and today was representative of that."