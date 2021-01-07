Big Purple Helmet Spotted In School

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Thursday, 7 January 2021

image for Big Purple Helmet Spotted In School
In full public view: the purple helmet

There were awkward glances aplenty and several cases of severe discomfort at a local school this morning, when an observant member of staff going about his business was eyewitness to something most people would consider totally inappropriate in an environment where young children are present - a great big purple helmet.

Moys Kenwood, 57, who is a teacher at the school, was on his break, and had to check himself and take a second glance when he noticed the helmet.

He said:

"Well, I'm not too sure about what other people think, but, to me, a school is the very last place you want to be flashing your purple helmet about! It's not really the done thing, is it?"

Staff were called, but didn't 'get it', and no further action is to be taken.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

