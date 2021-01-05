Man To Reconsider The Work Of Sigmund Freud

A man who fancies himself as a bit of a philosopher, and has tried hard to read several books on the subject, has said he doesn't agree with everything he has read, and is planning his own assessment of the works of the influential Austrian philosopher, Sigmund Freud.

Moys Kenwood, 57, thinks about things a lot, and for a long time, but cannot get to grips with some of the more complex ideas, metaphysical principles, and long words in many of the works of philosophy he has so far tackled.

He even bought a pocket-size book highlighting the thoughts of Descartes, hoping that the smallness of the edition might mean it would be easier to understand.

Alas, this wasn't the case.

It was his experience of Freud, however, that troubled him most. The philosopher's 'Theory of Psychosexual Development' was very troubling, but also his interpretation of the human psyche as being split into three parts - the id, the ego, and the super-ego - was difficult for Kenwood to accept.

He said:

"Freud's 'Theory of Psychosexual Development' was very troubling, but also his interpretation of the human psyche as being split into three parts - the id, the ego, and the super-ego - was difficult for me to accept."

Specifically, said Kenwood, the Austrian's ideas about sex were particularly difficult for him to get his head around:

"Yes, that's right. The Austrian's ideas about sex were particularly difficult for me to get my head around."

Kenwood knows that a re-evaluation of Freud's many years of careful analytical study isnt going to be easy. He said:

"I'll probably wait until next weekend, when I have a bit more time."