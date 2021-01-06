German balding farm cat gets 'Elton John Look' but not in a 'Gay Way!'

Normally cats moult in the spring, however, one particular farm cat decided to do things differently. A quite unusual cat called, Anton, who resides on a farm in the Eifel region in Germany, has been spotted dumping his winter fur in winter!

Deep snow lying on the ground, scattered with balls of fluffy grey fur, led the farmer to inspect Anton. After brushing his fur, he discovered that due to environmental changes, Anton, has reacted overly sensitive believing it is May and not freezing January!

After a visit to the vet, the farmer was told not to worry too much about Anton's loss of fur but advised the farmer to knit him a woolly coat because Anton could end up freezing his 'cojones' off!

Another problem could be in summer if Anton grows a new coat of thick winter fur causing him to overheat in the German sunshine. The farmer has come up with a solution for his totally out-of-sync cat; Anton will now have his own personal air conditioning built into the barn where he resides.

Other farm cats on the farm, who are still in-sync with nature, tend to avoid poor Anton believing he is an alien cat and tend to bully him, but luckily the farmer's wife spoils him immensely by allowing him a daily bowl of fresh cow's milk before it is transported off to the dairy.

The farmer is hoping Anton does not go completely bald because cheeky mice scampering around the barn, all called Jerry, will roll on their backs laughing when they spot a bald Anton, not Tom, attempting to catch them.

Disney have sent a film crew to the farm after hearing of this unusual specimen, and maybe 'Anton The Balding Cat' will one day have the 'last meow and meow loudest!' In addition, Elton John, cat lover, has offered to pay for a special hair piece for Anton as long as it looks like his own!