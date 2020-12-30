Drones Deployed To Administer Coronavirus Vaccine

In a move described as 'madness' by detractors, drones have been fitted with syringes in an attempt to ramp up the Covid-19 vaccine rollout across the UK.

The government, under increasing pressure to meet its own target of 16 billion shots per hour, have turned to tech-boffins to solve the issue.

Health minister Matt Hancock said 'we obviously have everyone's best interests at heart, and while I made that pledge to get 16 billion shots out per hour completely erroneously, and with no scientific or realistic forethought, I said it on live TV, so I've been told by the Prime Minister I can't take it back.'

Drone manufacturer DroneZone have fitted the needles to their top of the range model, the TCU-15, with inbuilt HDR camera system and multicoloured propellors.

Helma Yensen, chief operations manager at DroneZone told us 'we are pleased with the results, and early tests are positive.'

When we asked about cross-contamination from the syringes from patient to patient, Yensen told us:

'As I said, early tests are positive. Mainly for hepatitis.'