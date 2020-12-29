Small Australian town battling to survive

Persons in the small Australian town of Dunedoo have been restless of late. It seems that a series of unfortunate incidents has conspired to make the locals nervous.

The first event to distract the townspeople was the refusal of homegrown hens to lay eggs. The cause of this was probably a slight increase in fox attacks, and the ensuing anxiety that affected the hens.

The next incident was the appearance of a large black cat, some say a cougar, that was seen by a local farmer. People in the town were asked to keep their shotguns handy.

The final incident of note was remarkable. People living on the edge of town noticed strange lights in the sky, and were further surprised when it was discovered to be a classic UFO. Were they being watched?

After these disturbances, Dunedoo townsfolk have decided that they all want to live somewhere else. St. Tropez anyone?