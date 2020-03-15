Man Admonished By Colleagues After Releasing Long, Rasping Fart

A man was counting the cost of assuming that two of his workmates were more liberal than they subsequently turned out to be yesterday, after he ended a lenghty period of sitting down in a computer chair, by standing up, 'cocking' his leg, and releasing a long, rasping fart.

The sound of curtains being ripped from top to bottom was the result.

A few yards away, a group of female reception staff looked nervously over their shoulders. One screamed, whilst two others giggled nervously.

It was amongst the man's colleagues, however, where most consternation was to be found. One told him that he was:

"disgusting, a real filthy pig,"

whilst the other raised his eyebrows and shook his head from side-to-side, as if to convey incredulity.

There was no smell, and, later, life moved on as normal.