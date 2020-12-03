Tea Was Almost Without Color

A man who ill-advisedly attempted to make a second cup of tea with a Lipton's tea bag now says he regrets the plan, after the resultant 'brew' was left looking the same color as a bowl of Quaker Oats.

Or, maybe, wallpaper paste.

The cuppa was made by Moys Kenwood, 57, who bought a box of Lipton's last week, after a consignment of Tetley tea bags he brought from England in 2019 was finally polished off.

He said:

"It was an experiment, but one I won't be repeating in a hurry."

Despite his apparent failure, he was upbeat.

"These things have to be tried, he said.

And, reacting to a scrunched-up face and a comment from his wife that the beverage was "as weak as piss", he replied:

"To say it was piss-weak would be inaccurate. Piss is not weak. Indeed, in many cases, it's rather strong - or so I've been led to believe - and nothing like the sickly, almost tasteless liquid that appeared in the cup."

Having gone to the trouble of making it, however, he certainly wasn't going to abandon it, and drank it in huge gulps, until the cup was empty.

Asked for an overal taste analysis, he said:

"It was very hot. And wet."

