Tea Bag Burst In Cup

You can't beat a good cup of tea, especially when you're parched, but, for one man earlier today, his experience was ruined, when the tea bag he was using to make his drink burst, leaving thousands of tea leaves at the bottom of the cup for him to gag on.

Moys Kenwood, 57, of Battambang, is an avid tea drinker, but often a bit too 'heavy-handed in the mash'. In order to get the maximum flavor out of any given tea bag, he pushes and prods it with a spoon, then squeezes it until every last drop of liquid has fallen from the bag, and this may have been what caused the problem.

Having already had a minor mishap whilst filling his kettle, this was the very last thing he needed.

Supping away contentedly, he swigged off the last dregs of the drink, only to cough and splutter them back out again when his throat realized it was awash with tea leaves. He said:

"I as good as choked!"

According to experts, the tea bag must have been punctured at the 'mashing stage', allowing the tea leaves to escape from their container, and to converge at the bottom of the cup, ready to surprise their unsuspecting victim.

Said Kenwood:

"It ruins it when that happens."