Man Was So Tired, He Dreamt He Was Falling Asleep

A man was so physically and mentally exhausted after he finished his morning shift today, that he fell into a deep slumber, and, as he slept, he dreamt a dream in which he was so tired, that he just couldn't keep himself from falling asleep.

Moys Kenwood, 57, recounted only last week, how he became so utterly tired after a morning's graft, that he didn't have enough energy in his body to turn his head to one side to look at the clock, to see what time it was.

Today, there were no such complications.

Returning to the Teachers' Room at 10:30 a.m., his eyelids were already closing as his arse hit the seat, and he assumed the posture of a dead man.

School bells, shouting, screaming, laughing children, a man on a microphone blaring out names of children's parents who had arrived to take them home - all of this sounded like something whispered underwater to the unconscious Englishman. Babylike, he fell into a black hole.

Quickly, he was dreaming, but even in the dream, he felt so sluggish and washed-out, that he couldn't focus on anything, and all he could sense was an urge to lay his head down somewhere, and to sleep. This he did.

As he slept in this dream-within-a-dream, he again became aware of an extreme lethargy, and, his head, body, and limbs feeling like feathers wafting to and fro in a gentle breeze, he drifted off once more, and was now asleep in three separate planes of existence.

Just then, a car horn sounded, but, not knowing which of the planes of existence it had sounded in, he was unable to wake up.

After trying all three, he eventually managed to escape, but, the effort having exhausted him, he had another little snooze.