Michael Jackson impersonator confused by Black Lives Matter

Geoff E'hee, 47, of Leeds, is a professional Michael Jackson impersonator. He recently gained modest fame when he joined a protest march in the city to support Black Lives Matter, dressed as the famous singer, but was chased away for wearing a form of "blackface".

"It weren't blackface," said E'hee. "It were whiteface. I only impersonate the late Jackson, as obviously I'm white meself." The mimic has found himself banned from performing throughout the city, and has seen many of his bookings cancelled as a result of his supposed insensitive and racist behaviour.

He said, "The King of Pop Michael Jackson himself sang, "it doesn't matter if you're black or white". So, I don't see what the fuss is about. I'm not going to stop impersonating him. It's a talent I have. A gift, you could say. I can walk backwards without bumping into things, just like Jackson could."

After the recent criticism, E'hee has made small changes to his act. "I have cut down on the number of times I allow myself to say 'shamon', as I've no idea what on earth it means, and I don't know if it's actually racist or not."

Mr E'hee is available for hire in the West Yorkshire area, and can perform three different songs by the famous singer. He will work for food or cash.