Woman Wore Yellow Hat

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Wednesday, 29 July 2020

image for Woman Wore Yellow Hat

There were dropped jaws and a few sideways glances on a train in France earlier today, when a woman was seen wearing a yellow beret-style hat.

The woman, a pretty young girl aged about 24, was sitting in a third-class carriage on the Paris to Médan service.

She was also wearing a black dress, dainty purple gloves, and had a green cardigan slung over her arm. On the seat, next to her, was an old, battered, brown suitcase.

Only God knows what was in there!

The girl was reading an Italian newspaper, although she may have just been looking at the pictures.

When questioned, she said she was going to see Zola's house.

A man passing by, on his way to toilet, said:

"He doesn't live there anymore."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

