Parable on Trump's Middle East Peace Accord

Downing Street, London, UK. Sept. 30, 1938. Woof Blister here, with SIN - Spoof International News. Exclusive to The Spoof. Prime Minister Neville J. Trump today held high a signed agreement between Germany and Lichtenstein and declared: "This means peace for our time."

Under the pact, Lichtenstein gives up its claim to German territory south of the West Bank of the Rhine. Germany pledges to recognize the sovereignty and independence of Lichtenstein. The latter nation is the third to reach a comparable agreement with Germany, the other two being Andorra and Monaco.

PM Trump told The Spoof that "You can't rework the same old proposals that have failed before. We did it our way and other nations will soon sign on to this accord." The "other" nations that Trump alludes to are the UK - which is not a partner to the pact that Trump negotiated - France, Poland and Russia.

"They may be celebrating in Lichtenstein, but they better be preparing for war elsewhere," this reporter mumbled to a street vendor.