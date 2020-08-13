Mensa, the organization open to the top 2% of individuals with high-intelligence, has come under fire from Womens Rights groups which claim that severe and blatant sexual discrimination is rampant within its structure.

Mensa, which currently has more than 140,000 members in over 100 countries worldwide, was dumbfounded.

But when women start talking about sexual discrimination, it's time to take notice, or suffer the consequences.

Janice Bitch of Women in Trousers, a group from Manchester, said:

"Mensa is sexually discriminating against females. Even the name - Men -sa - it's disgusting!"

And Gretchen Gesundheit, from Mannheim, agreed, saying:

"I agree."

US women's activist Mandy Manson, from Manhattan, said:

"Mensa claim that anyone in the top 2% of intelligence-based tests is welcome to join their organization, but is it mandatory that managers must be men? I find this manipulative."

But Mensa spokesman John Mann, speaking from Manly, said: