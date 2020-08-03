Man Not Worried About Coronavirus, As Nostradamus Didn't Predict It

A man who is a firm believer in the powerful and perceptive mind and prophecies of the 16th century astrologer Nostradamus, says he isn't too concerned about the Coronavirus pandemic, because the Frenchman didn't mention it.

Moys Kenwood, 57, has read the entire works of Michel de Nostradame from cover to cover, inside and out, forwards and backwards, and is satisfied that nowhere is there any reference to a 21st-century civilization-ending viral pandemic.

Nostradamus has been attributed with correctly predicting many world events that subsequently came to pass, such as wars, earthquakes, floods, drought, famine, the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, and an orange-colored man becoming the leader of the United States.

He said nothing about the Coronavirus, however.

Said Kenwood: