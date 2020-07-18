Man Keeps Plugging Away

It's not easy maintaining a normal routine during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, but, for one man, it's been an opportunity to 'knuckle down', to test his resolve, and to show what he's made of in these testing times.

Moys Kenwood, 57, has been sitting at home, twiddling his thumbs, since his employer sent him home from work, on March 16.

In the meantime, he's been kept busy by his two children, enjoying a multitude of games and activities, as well taking them, and his wife, on several forays into the countryside.

He's also listened to his music, and read several books, and has continued his role as editor of TheSpoof.com, a satirical news website, where, because the writers are unpaid, and ANYBODY is permitted to submit material for publication, it's a case of QIQ - the quality is questionable.

This means Kenwood is kept busy, but, he says:

"No matter how shitty it gets, I'll keep plugging away."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

