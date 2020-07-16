Stories About Nothing Still Popular

Written by Monkey Woods

Thursday, 16 July 2020

image for Stories About Nothing Still Popular

A writer on a satirical news website has said that, contrary to popular belief -
which is that people want to read about politicians, celebrities, and overpaid spirts stars - many people are happy to spend their time reading about nothing.

The claim, made in a forum comment at TheSpoof.com, hints that the genre of 'news about nothing' is just as popular as 'news about something'.

Some writers at the site choose to write, repeatedly and incessantly, stories about major politicians, celebrities, and sports stars, hoping that internet users, conducting searches for people or teams in those categories, might be fooled into clicking on those stories without realizing they are 'fake news'.

A minority of other writers opt for 'news about nothing', caring little for how many times their material is read, if it is read at all.

This, despite frequent criticism that stories should be about current political issues, crammed full of insight and cutting-edge satire, or be replete with mentions of Donald Trump, skimpy bikinis, or Daisy Duke short shorts.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

