All this year's clothing trends lined up to be next year's clothing trends

Written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 27 March 2020

image for All this year's clothing trends lined up to be next year's clothing trends
Today's fashions, tomorrow.

Fashion expert Tinsel Walsingham is claiming that due to Covid-19 all of 2020's fashion trends will now become 2021's fashion trends instead.

The foolishly-named blogger said, 'It seems to me that all of the clothes will have already been made, so putting back their release a year will not be a complete disaster. We will still see really stupid, impractical clothing on the catwalks, and cheaper versions in the shops. Or maybe in 2021, people will have realised how shallow Fashion really is. I hope not, that would be me out of a job.'

It wouldn't be, really. She could still talk about fashion, only people would take her even less seriously than they do at the moment.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

