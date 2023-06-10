Nuclear secrets hidden next to a toilet?

Photos in the Donald Trump indictment reveal that Trump hid top-secret, classified information in one of his Mar-a-Lago bathrooms having a crystal chandelier. Top-secret boxes were also piled in the bathtub behind a dirty-looking shower curtain.

US allies must be furious.

Familiar with Trump’s penchant for gold, gold plate, gold toilet, gold-colored face, hair, and shenanigans, don’t you think he’d at least have a bank size, walk-in vault to store his stolen (good as gold) top-secret documents somewhere in Mar-a-Lago? Maybe even an underground vault?

But to also stack boxes in the bathtub, behind a dirty-looking shower curtain, is beyond Mack Sennett, and the Keystone Kops.

And how come Trump had a bathroom with a crystal chandelier but a dirty looking shower curtain? Of course, the shower curtain was pulled closed. Big deal strategy, that!

Closed to conceal the stacked top-secret boxes piled up in the bathtub, revealing more boxes visible above the shower curtain rail, and squeezed in up to the ceiling.

Of course, Donald Trump is going to end up in jail. Trump is on tape recordings plotting to retain the stolen documents further or trying to get his lawyer to destroy them for him...

Former Acting Solicitor General of the United States, Neal Katyal, on MSNBC, suggested it was time for Donald Trump to plea-bargain.

And here's looking for a new shower curtain...

