Kimberly Guilfoyle admits that her future-father-in-law did in fact lose the 2020 election

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 8 June 2023

Guilfoyle said DJT grabbed her muffinino a total of 9 times (6 times with permission).

The long-legged senorita from Puerto Rico, aka Kimberly Guilfoyle, accidentally let it slip that she has accepted the fact that Don The Con actually lost the presidential election to President Joe Biden.

Guilfoyle who used to work as a warehouse picker, back when she wasn't so overweight, and covered with cellulite, varicose veins, liver spots, spider veins, and sun blemishes said that she was misquoted, but the bitch, as shock jock Howard Stern calls her is simply guilty of a Freudian slip, as they call misspeaks in rural South Carolina.

Kim was recently seen coming out of the D.C. apartment of a certain US senator from the Midwest, who will go nameless because the punk is married and has eight children.■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

