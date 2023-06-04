Nashville man believes happiness may be achievable with some strategic tweaks

"I'm not there yet," said Sam Crawford of Nashville, Tennessee, regarding his lifelong dream of finding happiness. "But I think a few strategic tweaks could get me there. Shooting distance, for sure."

One life tweak Crawford is considering, in the interest of finding happiness, involves thanking the universe for all the things that bug the crap out of him. "Recognizing the universe as your teacher is no less than transformative," he noted. "Or so I've heard."

Another tweak that Crawford speculates may bring him significantly closer to happiness is shifting his mindset about his remote day job, which, as he describes it, essentially consists of clicking buttons on a computer all day long. "They say cognitive-behavioral therapy can help you see unpleasant situations in a new light, so I might give that a try," he said. "That, or maybe Buddhism."

Crawford emphasized that whatever changes he ultimately decides to implement in his mindset and/or attitude toward finding happiness will be incorporated gradually over time. "That way, I can really savor the process. As they say, the joy is in the journey. I'm thinking that probably applies to finding happiness too."