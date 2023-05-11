What is science's opinion of broccoli in 2023?

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 11 May 2023

image for What is science's opinion of broccoli in 2023?
So, what do think of Brocolli, my little cabbage?

In a world where the opinion of science on broccoli is never sought, we thought we would let you know.

Speaking from Chutney on the Fritz's Science Research Centre (sponsored by the Wet Sprocket pub), the club chairman (and so far only member) Brian Asshat was heard expounding on the matter.

"When asked about this, the Chutney on the Fritz Science Society has decided that the scientific opinion of broccoli is that it is the work of the devil," said Brian.

"It is not tasty, attractive, or even a suitable delivery vehicle for nutrients. It is just something that grows, and people eat it because it won't kill them."

"Yes," continued Mr. Asshat, "this and other scientific matters will be discussed at the Science Club. We always welcome new members, whether or not they come from a scientific background. Single women with a passing resemblance to Penny Mordaunt or Sandra Bullock are particularly welcome."

Brian set up the group after failing to receive a single vote in the last local elections.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

