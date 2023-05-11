Life still isn't a choose your own adventure book

A man who found out to his cost that life still isn’t a choose-your-own-adventure story is telling people on his blog.

Bumbling buffoon Gene Daffney took out a dice and rolled it, leaving his fate to chance.

Instead of going to work for a week, he went to the Zoo, and then to the cinema. Instead of cooking a nice meal for his wife, he went out to a strip club with the dodgy bloke from work. Instead of picking up the kids from school, he drank a bottle of brandy and spent the night at the police station.

A lesson learned the hard way, Gene Daffney reflects on his misadventures with a tinge of regret.

"Don’t get me wrong," Gene pined, "It was a lot of fun, but now I have no job, my wife and children don’t talk to me, and I have a police record, and I will be up in court. It could have been worse though. One of the options was to go to the nearest concert playing that night. It was Chris De Burgh, so swings and roundabouts, matey lad."