The North Dakota state legislature is considering a name change

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 10 May 2023

image for The North Dakota state legislature is considering a name change
91% of North Dakotans approve of the new name.

Bismarck's TV Channel 2 is reporting that the state legislature of North Dakota will be voting on a bill to change the name of the state.

For several years now, a majority of North Dakotans have wanted to change the name of the state from North Dakota to Upper Dakota. They believe that this name is more descriptive and helps avoid confusion with the other northern state, North Carolina.

State Senator Bernado K. Saltshaker, a sprightly 61-year-old Democrat from the enchanting town of Frozen Fiddle, however, reveals a more clandestine motive behind the name change. According to the senator, President Biden informed him that if the state agrees to change its name, he will sign an Executive Presidential Order granting the state $3.8 billion in federal funding.

SIDENOTE: According to information guru Jeff Cohen, the allocated funds will be allocated to the nation's "miscellaneous" fund. Aside from the necessity to update all state signage, the funding has also been earmarked for constructing a giant statue of a bison wearing a top hat and monocle, organizing an annual Sasquatch spotting contest, and commissioning a team of professional cloud painters to create mesmerizing sky art.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

