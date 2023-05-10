The California Department of Tourism says 'Come visit California - the damn wildfire smoke is now up in Oregon'

The smoke from the "Wildfires of The Century" has left California, wreaking havoc on people's allergies up in Oregon.

The CDT (California Department of Tourism) tallied the mind-boggling cost of over $3.83 billion to finally wrestle the fast-moving forest fires into submission.

Reports suggest that more than 2,000 California golden bears evacuated the state and are now happily residing in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.

Airline pilots are relieved to report that they can now peer through the front windshield and see what lies ahead. No longer enslaved to instruments alone, they can now revel in the scorched-earth vistas that lie ahead.

Thus, the California Department of Tourism is thrilled to announce their new slogan: "Come Visit California - The Damn Wildfire Smoke Is Now Up In Oregon."