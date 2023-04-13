The California Wildfires Are Back - And They're a Bitch!

SAUSALITO, California - (Spoof News) - The Left Coast fires are back and they're hotter and meaner than ever.

The first fire of the "Fire Season" is the "El Diablo Del Inferno" wildfire, which has already burned 4,903 acres.

The fire was reportedly started by two teenagers who were having hot, passionate, sexy sex on a blanket beside some redwood trees.

A forest ranger said that he figures that the sparks from the sparkin' session, (love making) ignited some underbrush and voila, the wildfire was born.

Meanwhile, The California Department of Wildfires is asking that couples involved in lovemaking do it in a motel, in the backseat of an automobile, or at least in some kind of sandbox environment.