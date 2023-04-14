Stormy Daniels Puts A Restraining Order On Donald Trump The Pu*sy Grabber

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

NEW YORK CITY - (Spoof News) - Stormy Daniels has just stated that she has had it with the the Orange Whale with the puny, tiny, little toddler member (Donald "The Tweet Creep" Trump.

The hot, sexy, blonde bombshell has had to place a restraining order on the most evil person in the entire nation.

Miss Daniels, who was paid $136,804 hush money by Carrot Face says that she has told him over 90 times to stop sending her damn X-rated phone messages.

She noted that she has blocked him, but the Shithead always finds a way to circumvent the system.

Many people think that his one and only remaining friend, Greg "The Swamp Monster" Gutfeld is giving him tips on how to cheat the system.

But no matter what as Liz Cheney has stated, "Truth be told, Old Fuzz Nuts is headed to prison where the bruthas will turn him into Missy Trump before he has time to even utter one damn lie."