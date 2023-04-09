An American Toy Company Will Soon Be Putting Out The New Mr. Potato Head (AKA Donald "The Liar" Trump)

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 9 April 2023

"Like they say, 'paybacks are a bitch.' " -LIZ CHENEY

CHICAGO - (Spoof News) - The American Research Group has just announced that one of America's largest toy manufactures will be putting out a new version of the children's toy, "Mr. Potato Head."

A spokesperson for the Hasbroken Toy Company stated that the new version will feature the disgraced, twice impeached, 69 felony indictment loser, Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump.

The company says that it has already received over 3 million advance orders from toy stores all over the nation, who want to sell the new "Don The Con - Mr. Potato Head" as gag gifts.

Over 1.9 million of the new toys are being purchased by toy stores in California alone, where Trump is hated just as much as earthquakes, forest fires, mudslides, tropical storms, smog, monsoons, drought, winter storms, mosquitoes, landslides, floods, windstorms, and Scot Baio.

Meanwhile reports out of Mar-a-Liar, as Tittle Tattle Tonight writer Pico de Gallo has dubbed Mar-a-Lago, state that the pussy grabbing, Nazi bitch is not a happy camper.

SIDENOTE: The treasonous Trumpturd has said that he will be suing the toy manufacturing for $3.7 trillion for causing him undue stress, anxiety, tension, trauma, strain, worry, distress, diarrhea, and erectile dysfunction.

