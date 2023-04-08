The LGBTQ community is happy with Disney

Funny story written by Jake de Fake

Saturday, 8 April 2023

"Let's go dancing at the Big Man night club," say Ronald.

Disney is all set to introduce their first on-screen gay character in their forthcoming film " Micky's New World". The Mickey character will be voiced by Ruth Pual.

The animated film revolves around the Mouse family, which is described as a “legendary gay family of sailors". The family involves Mickey Mouse; his father, Jaeger Mouse; his other father Rico Mouse and Mickey's boyfriend Ronald Duck.

The new Mickey introduction has garnered a wide variety of reactions on Twitter. "#Mickeys New World is beautifully done. The LGBTQ representation is huge for Disney. Massive. I smiled so hard, #RepresentationMatters," said one user.

The public welcomed it, others called out the company for not marketing more LGBTQ animated movies.

Meanwhile, some users claimed that Mickey is not Disney's first pansexual character on-screen. "Happy there's openly gay character's in Mickey's New World but they're not Disney's first. Cinderella was a secret transgender who left his glass slipper behind, so his charming prince can use the slipper to find him.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

