The Reason Why Wyoming Will No Longer Hire Female Coal Miners

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 9 April 2023

image for The Reason Why Wyoming Will No Longer Hire Female Coal Miners
Female miners say wearing perfume makes them feel feminine.

CHEYENNE, Wyoming - (Spoof News) - The state of Wyoming has voted to no longer hire females to be coal miners.

The vote in the state senate was 73-27.

One of the owners of the state's biggest coal mine stated that the reason for the "No Women Coal Miners" policy was due to the fact that women's perfume, deodorant, and feminine spray have a tendency when mixed with mine gas to trigger one hell of an explosion.

The women, who were working as miners were told that they could keep their jobs if they agreed to not use perfume, deodorant, or feminine spray.

A spokesperson for the Women Coal Miners of Wyoming (WCMW) said that women are women, and they want to be allowed to always smell pretty.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

