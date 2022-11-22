Dolly Parton's New Perfume, Eau de Dolly's Muffin Parfum, Is Selling Like Hot Dogs At a Baseball Game

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Traci Diddle with The National Rumblings News Agency writes that Dolly Parton's brand new perfume is selling like hot dogs at a baseball game.

Diddle spoke with Dolly who said that she cannot believe that at the age of 76, there is still lots of interest in what she thinks about politics, sports, threesomes, and humongous tits.

Parton adds that she is as happy as a puppy with three pee-pees to know that her perfume, named Eau de Dolly's Muffin Parfum has had such fantastically fantastic sales.

She noted that she was told that Macy's in New York City cannot keep the parfum on hand, as it is flying out of the store like gangbusters.