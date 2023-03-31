Eric "Goofy" Trump Says That His Daddy Can't Stop Crying

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 31 March 2023

"Trump is the biggest loser in the history of losers." -TOM BRADY

MAR-A-LAGO - (Spoof Satire) - Reports filtering out of Trump's soon-to-be-ex-complex say that there is lots of quiet, subdued cheering by the working staff going on.

One of the cooks said that every one of the MAL (Mar-a-Lago) employees say that they always knew that justice would be done and the piece of monkey shit would soon end up in handcuffs and leg shackles like the damn, fat-as-shit criminal that he is.

Boom Boom News reporter Hacienda Fiddle reports that Eric "Goofy" Trump tried to talk to his sperm donor father on the phone, but he divulged that he could not understand a fucking word his father was saying because DJT was crying so damn fucking loud.

The nutty Trump son, said that his dad kept saying that he's nothing but a has-been loser and that every damn Republican had turned on him including Rudy 'The Swamp Creature" Giuliani, Sean, "Fred Flintstone" Hannity, Laura "Horse Face" Ingraham, and even Kellyanne "The Scarecrow" Conway.

"Goofy" told his father that Greg still likes him and he has not turned on him, at least not yet.

SIDENOTE: The Orange Volcano remains in hiding in an unknown location, but the FBI vows that they will soon find the Pussy Grabber and they will haul his old wrinkled ass off to prison.

