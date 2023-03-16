President Biden Vows To Bomb North Korea If Kim Jong-un Doesn't Stop His Missile-Launching-Over-Japan Shit!

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, has acknowledged that President Biden is fed up with the fat Asian Pillsbury doughboy, Kim Jong-un.

POTUS has warned the little tub of fat cells that he had better stop launching his damn missiles over Japan, or else he'll be getting a special visit from Santa Claus!

The president told the Kimster, in no uncertain terms, that if he does not stop playing around like a grade school kid, then Santa will be packing some special gifts for him that include ICBMs shaped like candy canes, accompanied by a note from Eva Longoria telling him to 'cease and desist' from his naughty behavior or else it's off to the North Pole dungeons for him!

Meanwhile in News From The North Pole. It is still as cold as a female elf's nose when she's playing in the snow!