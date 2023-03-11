Ron DeSantis was a Navy Lawyer at Guantanamo - 'Ratted' on Prisoners

YooHoo News reports that Florida governor Ron DeSantis - who wants 'Whites - Only' History taught in Florida schools - worked 6 month at the infamous Guantanamo prison.

He likes to have photos taken of him as a Top Gun navy pilot - but the closet he has ever gotten to a Plane was his South West air flights to DC.

He was a Navy Lawyer with a Desk job.

Anyway - several inmates remember DeSantis watching them being force - fed after a Hunger strike (about never getting a Trial) - and smiling.

One inmate said - "I remember him well - he talked a good game but anything we told him went back to Management.

(And he was our lawyer).

We told him about bad conditions at the Prison - and these were used to make things worse for us.

After 10 years I was released with no Trial and no Charges (and no Money).

'America - Freedom and Justice for All' - said the inmate. "

(Story by Indian journalist Priti Boobi - America's my new Beat)