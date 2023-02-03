Guantanamo Prison - Non-Violent Cash Courier Prisoner - 'Dumped' after 20 Years

CCN reports the Cash 'Bag Man' for the terrorist group Al-Qaida has been released from Guantanamo Prison and is going to Belize.
He carried money from one Group to another Al-Qaida Group 20 years ago.
He has never yet been convicted a crime. He is just being tossed out - without a Conviction or an Acquittal. Not even a 'Sorry Guy'.
The Feds are just tired of paying $120 million a year of Taxpayer money to house 30 guys that will never be given a fair trial.
The price is now over a Billion Taxpayer Dollars spent on these forgotten Guantanamo Men.
Most of the men were sold to the CIA for a $25,000 bounty 20 years ago.
This guy was marginally involved - so was repeatedly tortured and waterboarded in a foreign CIA prison.
America - as is known - stands for Honor and Justice for All.
And in the U. S. Constitution - All are guaranteed a Fair and speedy Trial.
Apparently, Presidents Bush Jr., Clinton, Obama, and Trump have all forgotten that.
And their many U. S. Congresses didn't care about the Constitution.
Basically - they Didn't not Give a F. (Let them rot.)
What a great example America is for the Free World!
(From the 'Where Did all the Freedom Go' Foundation)