Guantanamo Prison - Non-Violent Cash Courier Prisoner - 'Dumped' after 20 Years

CCN reports the Cash 'Bag Man' for the terrorist group Al-Qaida has been released from Guantanamo Prison and is going to Belize.

He carried money from one Group to another Al-Qaida Group 20 years ago.

He has never yet been convicted a crime. He is just being tossed out - without a Conviction or an Acquittal. Not even a 'Sorry Guy'.

The Feds are just tired of paying $120 million a year of Taxpayer money to house 30 guys that will never be given a fair trial.

The price is now over a Billion Taxpayer Dollars spent on these forgotten Guantanamo Men.

Most of the men were sold to the CIA for a $25,000 bounty 20 years ago.

This guy was marginally involved - so was repeatedly tortured and waterboarded in a foreign CIA prison.

America - as is known - stands for Honor and Justice for All.

And in the U. S. Constitution - All are guaranteed a Fair and speedy Trial.

Apparently, Presidents Bush Jr., Clinton, Obama, and Trump have all forgotten that.

And their many U. S. Congresses didn't care about the Constitution.

Basically - they Didn't not Give a F. (Let them rot.)

What a great example America is for the Free World!

(From the 'Where Did all the Freedom Go' Foundation)