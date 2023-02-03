Guantanamo Prison - Non-Violent Cash Courier Prisoner - 'Dumped' after 20 Years

Funny story written by UncleDale

Friday, 3 February 2023

image for Guantanamo Prison - Non-Violent Cash Courier Prisoner - 'Dumped' after 20 Years
The land of the free, and the home of the incarcerated

CCN reports the Cash 'Bag Man' for the terrorist group Al-Qaida has been released from Guantanamo Prison and is going to Belize.

He carried money from one Group to another Al-Qaida Group 20 years ago.

He has never yet been convicted a crime. He is just being tossed out - without a Conviction or an Acquittal. Not even a 'Sorry Guy'.

The Feds are just tired of paying $120 million a year of Taxpayer money to house 30 guys that will never be given a fair trial.

The price is now over a Billion Taxpayer Dollars spent on these forgotten Guantanamo Men.

Most of the men were sold to the CIA for a $25,000 bounty 20 years ago.

This guy was marginally involved - so was repeatedly tortured and waterboarded in a foreign CIA prison.

America - as is known - stands for Honor and Justice for All.

And in the U. S. Constitution - All are guaranteed a Fair and speedy Trial.

Apparently, Presidents Bush Jr., Clinton, Obama, and Trump have all forgotten that.

And their many U. S. Congresses didn't care about the Constitution.

Basically - they Didn't not Give a F. (Let them rot.)

What a great example America is for the Free World!

(From the 'Where Did all the Freedom Go' Foundation)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Guantanamo

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more