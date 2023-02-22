Mickey and Minnie Enslaved and Ruled by Govenor Ron DeSantis

Funny story written by UncleDale

Wednesday, 22 February 2023

image for Mickey and Minnie Enslaved and Ruled by Govenor Ron DeSantis
Don't shoot Ron, I'll say anything you want!!!

A year ago The Magic Kingdom publicly spoke out about the "Don't Say Gay" bill of Governor DeSantis - in which Kids in school could be told nothing about Gay people.

Basically making gays invisible or too morally terrible to talk about.

He immediately took away the House of Mouse's Property Tax Rights and by further state laws - now has a State Board board appointed by Him to rule over The Magic Kingdom on how and when their Taxes are paid - and what amounts.

Needless to say - The Magic Kingdom will make no more statements about Gay Rights.

Other Corporate Tax Districts in Florida are still free to run their own business Affairs - Only The Magic Kingdom Can't.

This is Democracy in Action - Republican style.

'Dictator Ron' also wants to take away the License of a restaurant that does daytime drag shows.

He will make a great president of All the People - in 2024.

Just what the Country's Founders Wanted.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

