Gov. Ron DeSantis Reveals His Favorite Porn Site - It WILL Surprise You!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

TALLAHASSEE, Florida - (Satire News) - There is probably no two individuals in the USA who hate each other more than Gov. Ron "Dick Face" DeSantis and private asshole citizen Donald Jonathan Erasmus "Dick Mouth" Trump.

Gov. DeSantis has accused Trump of being a Hitleresque racist and Trump has accused DeSantis of being bi-polar, bi-coastal, and bi-sexual.

Anderson Cooper has said about both (so called) adults that the two "Male Bitches" act more like the Hatfields and the McCoys than anyone in the history of America.

Trump said that he heard from one of Ron's maids that he likes to surf the web for porn and he admits that he loves the nasty, vulgar, obscene site called www.pussymmmmmmm.sex