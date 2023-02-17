Kari Lake Announces that She Has Been Elected the Queen of England

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Friday, 17 February 2023

Phoenix - Former News Anchor Kari Lake has announced that, in addition to being elected Governor of Arizona last November, she was also elected the Queen of England.

The First Lady of Maga-land filed suit in London demanding that King Charles abdicate immediately.

“I won the crown by at least 400,000 votes, everyone knows it” said Lake at a news conference at a local pub. “Who the hell is this Charles guy?”.

Lake also brandished a sledgehammer and threatened to smash every voting machine in Great Britain.

“How can she be the Queen of England when everyone knows I’m the Queen,” said newly elected American Congressman George Santos.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

