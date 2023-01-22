Why Do Royal Men End up with Divorced Women for Wives? Fatal Attraction?

Sunday, 22 January 2023

Damn blasts that stinking pen!

Why did several of the Royal Men have to have divorced Women as their Wives - with all sorts of attractive single Women around?

Is it some emotional longing for Mommy?

Anyway - Edward the Eighth had to Have twice divorced Wallace Simpson.

And Charles Had to Have Divorcee Camilla.

And Now Harry Has to have Divorcee Meghan.

These Royal divorcee Love affairs have caused lots of problems for the Royal family and was especially disastrous for Diana - fatally so.

(But ex - husband Charles came out 'smelling like a rose' - is now King.)

Luckily for the Royal Family - they haven't yet had their first Gay marriage.

Who would be the Duke and who would be the Duchess?

Or would there be Two Dukes of Windsor?

It used to be that Royal Men just had good old thoroughly enjoyable Adulterous affairs - and Mistresses were a regular Royal Treat.

But these days the Royal Guys feel Conscientious and have to marry their divorced women.

Times have changed.

(Basil Blathering Old Church News).

