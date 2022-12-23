Kari Lake Requests Change of Venue from Phoenix Court Directly onto Her Twitter Feed in Election Lawsuit

Phoenix - Defeated Arizona Governor candidate Kari Lake has requested that her election lawsuit, in which she claims a conspiracy by Maricopa County officials cost her to lose, be moved from a Phoenix courtroom directly onto her Twitter feed.

The request came after two days of testimony in the Arizona State Court, in which Lake and her attorneys failed to provide any proof that such a conspiracy actually existed.

"It's just wrong that something so important as the theft of my election victory be left to the Arizona justice system, which requires actual evidence rather than the rumors, hyperbole and lies I've depended on to prove my case" said Lake.

"I agree with Kari, the Arizona election was stolen by the nasty Marxist Dems" tweeted her mentor and friend Donald Trump. "Everyone knows that the things that Kari and I put on Twitter are much more reliable than actual evidence. Very unfair and sad!"

The Judge in the case did not respond to Lake's request.