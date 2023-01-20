New Gay Republican Santos (His Life a Pack of Lies) Was also a Drag Performer

George Santos newly elected gay Conservative Republican (yes, there are such people) - from New York say he learned everything from watching Trump his Idol.

Like Trump - Santos claims - he only embellished a few details to get elected.

Unlike Trump however - he never claimed to have been Man of the Year on the cover of Time Magazine.

The few Details he embellished was his date of Birth, all his Work history, all his college Degrees and Awards - and claiming to be straight.

He also left out being a gay Drag performer 15 years ago in Brazil and stealing a Dog's Go Fund Me surgery money ($3, 0000).

His Drag buddy in Brazil has Photos. No comment from the Dog.

And also - totally Lying about Everything to get elected to Congress.

He has already been welcomed into Congress - and is 'such a Very Model of a House Republican Gentleman' - that McCarthy has already given him two 'Plum' House Committee seats.

Maybe McCarthy likes 'Drag' - we don't know.

Trump - hearing about this newest Loyal Trumpster politician has invited to do his Drag Act at Mar- a - Largo.

Governor DeSantis announced He will have them both arrested for lewd acts if Santos does Drag at Mar - a - Largo.

What a Stand - Off - and it isn't even 2024 yet!

(Smuggled Report by the 'Republicans for Responsible Government' Writer Bot - locked in Speaker McCarthy's closet.)