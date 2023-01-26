Trump The Racist Nazi Is Back Texting And He Is So Damn Excited He Wet His Pants

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 26 January 2023

"Trump is so mean he makes a piranha seem like a guppy." -STORMY DANIELS

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida - (Trump Satire) - In the WTF Department comes word that the meanest, cruelest, most hateful texter in the history of texting has been allowed to return to texting.

The ZYZ Research Group headquartered in Austin, Texas, notes that allowing an evil, vile, demonic, fiendish, diabolical, degenerate like Trump to text is like letting a monkey play with an AR-15 semi-automatic weapon in a fast food restaurant.

Trump has shown over 900,000 times (at least) that it made as much sense for him to be the leader of the free world as it does for a duck to run in the Kentucky Derby.

GOP political analyst Liz Cheney said that Trump is oblivious to the fact that his old, wrinkled ass will soon be sitting in federal prison.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

