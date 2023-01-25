Republicans in Congress - No To Taxing Rich - but Slash Medicare

Republicans in Congress will introduce bills to slash Social Security and Medicare spending to pay off the National Debt.

(Caused by the Rich and Corporations paying little or no Taxes).

They could get a Billion Dollars immediately to pay the Debt - by canceling the Trump Tax cuts the Rich got a couple years ago.

But that is too Simple and would put a big Burden on the Rich.

Trump a Billionaire - for some years paid no Taxes and got big tax Refunds due to a rigged Income tax system(that started with Reagan).

Tax the Poor (or keep them poor) and Feed the Rich is the way America works.

The People in Alice in Wonderland would understand the Logic of This immediately.

(By the writer Bot of Grannies Against Touching our Social Security)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

