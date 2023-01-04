And In This Corner … Hakeem Jefferies … Jefferies …

And in this corner … the Italian Stallion … Rocky … Baaaaalboa … boa …

He’s a wrecking machine! Get in there, Rock! He ain’t getting’ beat – he’s getting mad!

And so forth … that would be a fun fight to watch, but, alas, it was only a movie.

Kevin McCarthy is getting his ass kicked right now, as we speak, the heat is on and the Democrats keep voting for Hakeem Jefferies, and they’re pretty consistent, and he’s still getting more votes than McCarthy. Whos has now LOST a sixth vote! Holy fuck, if I tried to get a job six times and was told no six times … what does that mean? I don’t get the frickin’ job, duh!

Do Americans even understand democracy? I thought the guy with the MOST VOTES won? Guess not in America, that nation that just keeps getting funnier and funnier every time it “votes”. This happened with Al Gore v. George Bush, so don’t expect democracy from this country any time soon … maybe it never has been one, y’think?

McCarthy is down again – trying for a seventh – but the GOP still won’t throw in the towel. Christ, Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali would’ve given up by now – but they weren’t thick-skulled narcissistic politicians. The GOP is dying and Trump started it and now the other egos in the room can’t even vote on putting one of their own as Speaker behind the podium.

I never thought C-SPAN would be the best show on TV. (And everyone got tired of voting so they all went home … try again tomorrow … who’s running America right now?)