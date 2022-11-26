2077: The Year America Died on the Toilet, Just Like Elvis!

The Nazis are out in full force!

Some guy at a Washington airport spews “Heil Hitler”, and Trump invites Nick Fuentes and Kanye West to Mar, and says he has no idea who David Duke is, but he’ll take the KKK’s money.

That’s true capitalism. Doesn’t matter where the money comes from, it’s all green, baby.

The closer Trump comes to prison, the more his devout followers will shout in the streets about their right to keep and bear all things Nazi.

Things are getting scarier in America. A house divided against itself cannot stand. The American House is falling down, one year at a time. If these trends keep up, America will have its own Brexit fight by, I predict, 2077: one hundred years after the death of Elvis Presley.

A king who died on a throne. Pills scattered on the floor, his bloated belly hanging over his wrestling belt, farting and shitting into the toilet until he sent up one last gas and then joined the choir invisible.

A once great and future king … eating and drugging himself to death with excessive capitalism. He became a symbol, then turned back into a human being. He stole the black man’s music and introduced it to white America. That’s how to use racism to make cash cash CASH!

Elvis is the symbol for America … enjoy those elixirs and all that cash and that division between who gets to see Elvis on person versus those who can only afford to listen to him on the radio. Between a black man’s music and a white man’s voice. All the ingredients that make America were in Elvis … and spewed right back outa him.

A bizarre metaphor, but I think there’s something there. 2077: the Death of the American Empire. (Britain, you must go ahead and pave the way for your old rebellious cousin who shall join you soon. John Bull and Elvis Presley … fat old men dying in a bathroom full of noxious gas.)

It’s gonna get a whole lot stinkier before any roses bloom out of America’s shit.